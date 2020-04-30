Skoda Karoq Official TVC Released Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Skoda Karoq uses the same 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine as the VW T-Roc developing 150 PS maximum power and 250 Nm torque

Skoda Auto India commenced bookings for the Karoq just a while ago as it can be reserved for a token of Rs. 50,000 online. A new TVC has been released by the brand ahead of its most likely market entry on May 6 and is expected to be priced around Rs. 22-23 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market. The Karoq will be brought into the country via CBU route, just as the Volkswagen T-Roc.

Both will have several commonalities including the powertrain. The Skoda Karoq is powered by the same 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and no all-wheel-drive configuration will be offered in India.

We do expect Skoda to consider locally assembling the Karoq if the brand sees consistent demand. The C-segment SUV will be positioned below its bigger sibling, the Kodiaq, and both are underpinned by the same modular MQB platform developed by Volkswagen Group. The Karoq will compete against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson along with the recently launched Volkswagen T-Roc.

The Karoq will likely be offered only in top-spec fully-loaded trims upon arrival by being a CBU import. The five-seater SUV in its India specification is expected to have a top speed of 202 kmph and the zero to 100 kmph time could be dealt in less than nine seconds. The Czech Republican auto major will introduce the Karoq with a premium quality interior and features.

It could act as an alternative for people considering the Kodiaq as a little too expensive. Some of the key features on the cards are a dual-tone cabin, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SmartLink connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, full panoramic sunroof pertaining to modern buyers’ needs.

The equipment list will also comprise of 12-way adjustable powered driver seats with memory function, two-zone automatic climate control system, virtual cockpit, TPMS, ESC, ABS with EBD, nine airbags, leather seat upholstery and so on.