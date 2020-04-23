Skoda Karoq Likely To Be Priced At Rs. 23 Lakh; Launching On 6th May

Skoda Karoq derives power from a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 PS and 250 Nm

Skoda Auto India officially began taking reservations for the upcoming Karoq recently and it can be booked with a token of Rs. 50,000. The premium SUV made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo where it gained notable attention and its prices will likely be revealed on May 6. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

While many launches have been postponed, some manufacturers have decided to release their new vehicles and the Karoq appears to be one of them. The SUV will slot between the bigger Kodiaq and the forthcoming mid-size SUV that could be dubbed the Kosmiq. The latter will be the first to be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

It will go on sale early next year targetting high volumes while the Karoq is brought into the country through CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and thus it could be sold only in batches. We do expect the Karoq to enter local assembly if the Czech Republican manufacturer sees high demand in the near future but no confirmation has been made yet.

The Karoq will lock horns against C-segment SUVs like Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson along with the upcoming Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus. Just as other Skoda badged SUVs, the Karoq will have upmarket interior boasting features like digital instrument cluster and full panoramic sunroof besides an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other key features of the Skoda Karoq include two-tone interior, Stone Beige leather seats, SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, virtual cockpit, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, nine airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ParkTronic, etc.

The Karoq is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine making 150 hp and 250 Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox as India sticks with a single engine and transmission choice, just as in the Volkswagen T-Roc. It is claimed to have a top speed of 202 kmph and zero to 100 kmph can be achieved in around nine seconds.