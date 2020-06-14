Skoda Kamiq SUV (Creta/Seltos Rival) Spied On Test In India

Upcoming Skoda Kamiq SUV will take the expensive CBU route to enter India like the VW T-Roc and is expected to be priced below Rs 20 Lakh

The upcoming Skoda Kamiq has been spied testing in India once again, revealing the complete design of the SUV. Making its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Skoda Kamiq was launched for the international markets and will go on sale in India soon, with multiple spy shots revealing that the launch is expected anytime soon. The Czech-origin carmaker is expected to bring the SUV via a CBU route and will rival the newly launched Volkswagen T-Roc, Creta & Seltos.

In terms of the design, the Skoda Kamiq will sport a new design language that exudes a lot of BMW X1 element. Having said that, the SUV looks stylish and modern with ample road presence. Up front are the split-headlamp unit paired with the signature Skoda grille. The Skoda Kamiq borrows few of its elements from the new 2020 Octavia with sharp character line running across the side.

The new spy images reveal a roof rail, horizontal L shaped tail lights, dual exhaust pipe, and bonnet line giving it a typical European look. Depending on the variant, it will get 18, or 19-inch alloy wheels. Dimension wise, the Skoda Kamiq is 4,241 mm x 1,793 mm x 1,531 mm in length, breadth and height and has a long wheelbase of 2,651 mm. These dimensions, however are for the Euro spec model and it is expected to retain the same dimensions for the Indian market too.

In terms of powertrain, Skoda Kamiq is offered with three petrol, two diesel and one CNG options in the international markets. While the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine is available with two different state of tunes producing 94 hp/175 Nm or 113 hp/200 Nm, the range-topping 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine makes 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

The 1.6-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm peak torque. There’s also a new 1.0-litre G-TEC (CNG powered) engine, that churns out 89 hp of power and 160 Nm of torque. All the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an optional seven-speed DSG. For India, the 1.5 litre petrol likely to be available only initially.

The Euro-spec Kamiq scored a maximum five stars in the Euro NCAP, however it might not be so feature packed in India owing to the pricing. We expect it to be priced below Rs 20 Lakh.

*Pics Source: AutoWheels India