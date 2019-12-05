Skoda Kamiq (Kia Seltos Rival) Spied Testing In India For The First Time

Skoda is planning to bring the Kamiq SUV to India next year, to compete against the likes of 2020 Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector

The Skoda Kamiq was first internationally debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and went on sale in foreign markets a few weeks back. Now, the Czech-origin carmaker is looking to bring the compact crossover to India to compete against one of the highest selling SUVs in the country, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector among others.

In terms of size, the Skoda Kamiq has a length of 4,241 mm, a width of 1,793 mm, has a 2,651 mm long wheelbase and stands 1,531 mm tall. For reference, the Kia Seltos is 74 mm longer, 7 mm wider and 89 mm taller than the Euro-spec Kamiq. However, the Kamiq has a 41 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Seltos.

Externally, the Kamiq definitely looks stunning. The car sports a split-headlamp design at the front, paired with the signature Skoda grille. Just like the recently revealed 2020 Octavia, a sharp character line runs across the Kamiq’s sides. It gets functional roof rails and comes with 17, 18, or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant.

At the rear, the car gets boomerang-shaped LED elements for the tail lamps, just like its smaller hatch sibling, the Scala. It also gets a sporty rear bumper to complete the look. Skoda had earlier confirmed that it will be showcasing a mid-size SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, and we expect the concept to be none other than the Kamiq SUV.

The Euro-spec Kamiq scored a maximum five stars in the Euro N-CAP test, thanks to its extensive safety tech which includes 9 airbags, blind-spot monitoring system, rear traffic alert, hands-free parking, rear and front parking sensors, lane assist and more.

The Skoda Kamiq is offered with three petrol, two diesel and one CNG powertrain options in the foreign markets. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine is available with two different state of tunes producing 94 hp/175 Nm or 113 hp/200 Nm. A range-topping 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine that makes 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque is also on offer.

The 1.6-litre diesel engine on offer churns out 113 hp of max power and 250 Nm peak torque. Skoda is also offering a new 1.0-litre G-TEC (CNG powered) engine, that churns out 89 hp of power and 160 Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an optional seven-speed DSG. It is yet to be seen which powertrains Skoda chooses to bring with the Kamiq SUV to India.