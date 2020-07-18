Skoda June 2020 Sales Analysis – Rapid, Karoq, Superb, Octavia

Skoda managed to record a total of 790 units in June 2020 as against 987 units during the same period last year with 20 per cent de-growth

Skoda Auto India finished twelfth in the overall manufacturer’s standings for the month of June 2020 with a total of 790 units. It ended up only ahead of Nissan and FCA. The Czech Republican auto major garnered 987 units during the same month in 2019, leading to Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 20 per cent.

However, compared to the previous month of May 2020, Skoda registered positive sales growth just as other manufacturers as only 508 units were sold during that period. This led to 56 per cent sales increase. The Rapid was the most retailed model within the domestic range as 577 units were recorded against 612 units in June 2019.

The C-segment sedan saw only 6 per cent sales decline. Recently, Skoda launched the entry-level Rider variant of the Rapid for Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it encountered great response leading to the brand temporarily suspending its bookings. The Rapid Rider Plus debuted a few days ago with better equipment onboard.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 June 2019 Skoda Rapid (-6%) 577 612 Skoda Karoq (62%) 151 93 Skoda Superb (-61%) 41 106 Skoda Octavia (-88%) 21 176

It costs Rs. 50,000 more than Rapid Rider, powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo TSI petrol engine with BSVI compliance. The Karoq finished behind Rapid as the second most sold Skoda model in the month of June 2020 with 151 units.

The flagship Superb sedan came third with 41 units as against 106 units with 61 per cent sales de-growth. The facelifted Superb was introduced in May 2020 and it costs between Rs. 29.99 lakh and Rs. 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Octavia managed to garner only 21 units last month as against 176 units during the same period in 2019 with 88 per cent volume drop.

Skoda is banking on the India 2.0 project to bring in a new range of products. The heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform will give rise to a mid-size SUV first, based on the Vision IN concept while VW will debut its Taigun based on the same architecture. The Skoda SUV will go on sale sometime next year, as does its Volkswagen cousin, while the replacement of the Rapid is expected to arrive in late 2021 or in 2022.