Skoda Octavia, Superb, Rapid & Kodiaq Sales Analysis Of July 2019

Skoda sold a total of 1,076 units last month as against 1,260 units with 15 per cent sales de-growth

Skoda Auto India Private Limited sells four cars in the domestic market namely Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq. The premium brand has not always been volumes and in July 2019 it had the third least de-growth among all manufacturers. With 1,076 combined unit sales, Skoda encountered only 15 per cent sales decline last month.

Compared to the corresponding month in 2018, the Czech Republican automaker retailed 1,260 units. Skoda finished ahead of FCA last month in twelfth position and had the Rapid as its most sold model with 707 units. The C-segment sedan registered 12 per cent YoY sales decline and beat Volkswagen Vento, Nissan Sunny and Toyota Yaris.

The Rapid also saw the least de-growth in its segment in July 2019. The Octavia, on the other hand, overtook Honda Civic for the first time since the latter’s debut in March 2019 and ended up topping the executive sedan class. With 196 units, the Octavia witnessed only 11 per cent de-growth and garnered 15 units more than the Civic.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Skoda Rapid 707 800 Skoda Octavia 196 220 Skoda Superb 94 105 Skoda Kodiaq 79 135 Total 1,076 1,260

The Superb, another segment leader from Skoda, recorded 94 units last month as against 105 units during the same time twelve months ago with 10 per cent sales drop. The premium sedan got the better of Toyota Camry hybrid, Volkswagen Passat and Honda Accord hybrid as 94 out of 124 units sold overall last month were Superb’s.

The Kodiaq registered 79 units as against 135 units in July 2018 with 41 per cent sales decline. Skoda is expected to introduce the Karoq in India as well in early 2020 but all eyes are set on the India-spec Kamiq which is expected to make domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo next February.

Built on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform under India 2.0 project, the mid-size SUV will more likely pose a strong challenge to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Jeep Compass. In 2021, Skoda is reported to introduce the replacement of the Rapid sedan with high local content.