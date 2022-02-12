Skoda posted a total of 3,009 units in the month of January 2022 as against 1,004 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of close to 200 per cent

Skoda’s India division garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,009 units in the month of January 2022 as against 1,004 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 199.7 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2021, Skoda recorded an MoM sales decline of 6.9 per cent as 3,233 units were sold during that time.

The Czech automaker managed to sweep a market share of 1 per cent – at a gain of 0.7 per cent compared to January 2021. The Kushaq has been the major contributor for the brand since its debut last year as 2,608 units were sold last month. The Octavia finished in the second position with 166 units against 8 units during the same period in 2021.

This led to a massive YoY surge of 1975 per cent. The flagship Superb sedan stood in the third position with 122 units as against 239 units during the same period last year with a negative YoY volume decline of 49 per cent. The Kodiaq managed a total of 113 units last month while zero units of the Rapid were sold as it will soon be replaced by the Slavia.

Skoda Models (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Skoda Kushaq 2,608 – 2. Skoda Octavia (1975%) 166 8 3. Skoda Superb (-49%) 122 239 4. Skoda Kodiaq 113 – 5. Skoda Rapid 0 757 6. Skoda Karoq – 0

The Slavia is a midsize sedan that will compete against Honda City and Hyundai Verna and is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as its siblings the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. It will spawn a Volkswagen derivative in the form of the Virtus in May 2022. The Slavia will be powered by the familiar 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines.

The five-seater will be retailed in three trims namely Active, Ambition and Style. Prices of the Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre petrol variant will be announced on February 28 while that of the 1.5-litre turbo TSI will be announced on March 3, 2022.

It must be noted that the test drives and deliveries of both the engine choices will begin on the respective launch dates. Skoda launched the facelifted Kodiaq in India recently and the first batch has already been sold out.