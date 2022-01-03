Skoda India’s Sales Up By 148% In December 2021 – 3,234 Units Sold

Skoda’s sales in India have seen a massive YoY sales growth of 148.20 per cent, from 1,303 units in Dec 2020 to 3,234 units in Dec 2021

Skoda Auto India had an impressive sales performance last month, i.e., in December 2021. The manufacturer sold a total of 3,234 units in the Indian market during that month. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, Skoda’s sales have grown by 148.20 per cent, compared to 1,303 units sold in December 2020.

In November 2021, the carmaker sold a total of 2,196 vehicles, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 47.27 per cent for last month. In the calendar year 2021, Skoda achieved a total sales figure of 23,858 units, which is an annual sales growth of 129.70 per cent over the manufacturer’s CY2020 sales figure of 10,387 units.

The biggest chunk of Skoda’s sales was raked in by the Kushaq midsize SUV. It was launched in June 2021, and to date, over 11,173 units of it have been sold. Skoda Kushaq was the first vehicle to be launched under the VW Groups’ India 2.0 plan, and the first model to be underpinned by the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform.

The price of Skoda Kushaq currently ranges from Rs. 10.79 lakh to Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is quite competitive for the segment. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, MG Astor, etc. VW Taigun, which is based on the same platform as the Kushaq, is also its competitor.

Other cars in Skoda India’s lineup include Octavia (Rs. 26.29 lakh – Rs. 29.29 lakh) and Superb (Rs. 32.85 lakh – Rs. 35.85 lakh). The Rapid has been discontinued in our market, and in its place, the carmaker will introduce a new model very soon, named ‘Slavia’. Skoda Slavia will be slightly larger than the Rapid in dimensions, and it will also have better equipment and more powerful engine options.

Also, Skoda will launch the Kodiaq facelift in India on January 10. The updated version will be powered by a petrol engine, unlike the older (BS4) model, which had a diesel engine under the hood. Other than that, the facelifted Kodiaq will feature a few styling updates and some additional equipment over the previous version.