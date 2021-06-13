Skoda India To Have The Biggest Sedan Portfolio By Mid-2022

Following the launch of the updated Superb earlier this year, the new-gen Octavia is here and the Rapid replacement will arrive in early 2022

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch its Kushaq in the domestic market. The production of the mid-size SUV has commenced in India and the deliveries will start as early as next month. The Kushaq holds plenty of significance for the Czech Republican manufacturer as it is the first model under VW Group’s 2.0 project and is also the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform with 95 per cent local content.

The market debut of the Skoda Kushaq will likely be followed by the Volkswagen Taigun in the coming months as both have plenty in common including the underpinnings and mechanical bits.

Just a couple of days ago, Skoda introduced the fourth generation Octavia in India and is underpinned by the MQB Evo platform. It allows for bigger proportions compared to the previous model while the exterior has been redesigned along with a thoroughly updated interior with the addition of new safety, connective, convenience and assistive-based features.

Skoda is expected to bring in 2 new sedans next year, the one will be the RS version of the recently launched New-Gen Octavia and the other one will be a completely new sedan. It will likely be positioned over long-serving Rapid to be based on the MQB A0 IN architecture.

The brand already sells the Superb as its flagship sedan locally and the updated version went on sale earlier this year. Between the Rapid and Octavia, there is a big price gap exists and we do expect this brand new sedan to fill in space in the near future. It could lead to the revival of the Laura nameplate or the Slavia moniker, trademarked recently, could be used.

Judging by Skoda’s strategy of heavily localising its portfolio to enable competitive price range, the upcoming sedan could sit on the same MQB A0 IN platform. As for the powertrain, the familiar 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engines could be utilised, as in the Rapid and Vento replacements.

Both manual and automatic transmission options are expected. 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment and perhaps a virtual cockpit system could be offered in the top-end variants. In the market currently following SUV trend, the possible arrival of Laura/Slavia will help in Skoda having the widest sedan portfolio amongst all manufacturers with Rapid, Superb, Octavia, Octavia RS and the upcoming New Sedan. Right now, along with Skoda, Hyundai has 3 sedans in its portfolio which is the highest in the mass-selling segment.