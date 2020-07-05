Skoda India Sold 151 Units Of New Karoq SUV In June 2020

Skoda India has managed to sell a total of 790 units in the Indian market during June 2019, most of the sales being generated from the Rapid

Skoda Karoq was launched during May 2020 in the Indian market. The Karoq is a CBU (completely built-up) import for our market, and will be sold in limited numbers (2,500 units only). Such limited numbers allow vehicles to be sold without homologation as per the Government of India’s latest guidelines.

Skoda plans to sell 1,000 units of the Karoq in 2020, which seems like a realistic and achievable target, but would require some effort on the carmaker’s part. In June 2020, Skoda managed to sell 151 units of the Karoq, which amounts to almost 19 per cent of the total sales (790 units). The sales volume is expected to grow further as the nationwide lockdown slowly recedes.

Out of the total 790 unit sold by Skoda, 577 were of the Rapid, which is a whopping 73 per cent. At the moment, Skoda Rapid is the most affordable model in the manufacturer’s line-up, and will remain so until decides to launch the Scala/Fabia in India. On the other hand, the Octavia and Superb were much slower sellers, managing to retail only 21 and 41 units respectively.

Compared to last month, Skoda’s overall sales volume has increased by 56 per cent (508 units sold in May 2020) thanks primarily to the Rapid. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the carmaker has registered degrowth of 20 per cent (987 units sold in June 2019). Only Renault and Tata have had lesser YoY decline, at 14 per cent for both.

Skoda is currently working on revamping its brand image, building itself into a luxury car marquee. This is immediately apparent with the company’s current plans to focus on low-volume niche products. There were plans to introduce the BS6 Kodiaq as well, but those have been delayed, courtesy the pandemic.

Recent reports also suggest that Skoda will be introducing the next-generation Rapid in India next year. The current Rapid might continue to remain on sale alongside the new one, probably as the more-affordable, entry-level model. Honda is also employing a similar strategy with the City, wherein both the older- and newer-generation models will be on sale in India.