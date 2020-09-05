Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Officially Unveiled, Offers 510 Km Of Range

The Skoda Enyaq iV is available with five different powertrain options, along with eco-friendly interior trims

Skoda has recently unveiled the Enyaq iV electric crossover internationally. It is based on Volkswagen AG’s modular MEB platform. The e-SUV follows the same design philosophy which was previewed last year in the Vision iV concept, but refines it a lot, in order to make it more practical for consumers.

The Skoda Enyaq iV’s face sports a pair of sleek-looking LED headlamps. On the higher-trims, it gets a ‘Crystal face’ design, which gets LED-lined vertical slats and horizontal strips on the grille. The front windscreen, its gets a sloping windscreen at the front, a dynamic beltline, along with sporty side skirts. The alloy wheels of the car range from 18-inch on the lower variants, to 21-inch on the higher variants.

Unlike the coupe-like roofline of the Vision iV, the Enyaq iV gets a rather traditional crossover silhouette. On the rear end, we see a rather plain design for the taillights and tailgate. There is also a prominent roof-mounted spoiler, which adds a touch to sportiness, along with a pair of faux roof rails.

On the inside, the Enyaq iV gets a dual-tone interior theme, with gigantic touchscreen infotainment screen adorning the dashboard. Behind the multi-function steering wheel, we also see an all-digital instrument cluster. The centre console doesn’t have a lot of buttons, which allows plenty of space for cubby holes.

The electric SUV also offers different interior themes, including ‘Lodge’ and ‘ecoSuite’ design. On the former, the seats feature 40 per cent wool and 60 per cent recycled polyester, while on the latter, we get cognac-coloured leather, which doesn’t use harmful chemical treatment. Other than that, the Enyaq iV will offer leather-wrapped steering wheel, a dual-zone climate control system and a push-button start/stop as standard.

Skoda Enyaq iV will be available with three battery options. The first is a 55kWh battery on the entry-level ‘50’ trim, paired to a single rear-axle-mounted motor, producing 148 PS, and offers a driving range of 340km. The second is a 62kWh battery on the ‘60’ trim, which is paired to a 179 PS electric motor, and has a maximum driving range of 390 km. The third is an 82kWh battery pack, available on the ‘80’ trim, which sends power to a 204 PS electric motor, which can stretch a full charge to up to 510 km.

There is also an ‘80x’ trim, which uses the same 82kWh battery as the ‘80’ but pairs it to two electric motors, one on each axle. Power figure increases to 263 PS, while the driving range falls to 460 km. Lastly, there is an ‘RS’ variant, which pairs the 82kWh battery to two even more powerful motors on each axle, generating 306 PS, but maintains a driving range of 460 km.