Skoda Enyaq iV Considered For India; Launch Likely In 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to be brought into the country via CKD route and it has plenty in common with the Volkswagen ID.4

Skoda Auto India introduced the Kushaq midsize SUV under the India 2.0 project with high local content recently and the same platform with more than 90 per cent localisation will be used on the upcoming Slavia midsize sedan. Its global premiere will be hosted on November 18, 2021, before entering the domestic market in the early parts of next year.

The five-seater midsize sedan will give rise to a Volkswagen sibling based on the Virtus. The Indian automotive industry is witnessing more attention from the mainstream carmakers in the electric vehicle department in recent times across different price brackets. Just like other European brands, Skoda is also looking at expanding its EV range in the global scene.

The Czech brand debuted its first dedicated EV, the Enyaq iV in late 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers in Europe already as around 75,000 reservations have been made. The Enyaq iV is expected to be brought into India in early 2023 via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and it could be priced close to Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Enyaq iV has plenty in common with the VW ID.4 as both are underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and thus the possibilities of the ID.4 reaching India cannot be ruled out either in the near future. The Enyaq iV is offered in multiple battery configurations in rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive formats and India could get the lower capacity battery pack version dubbed Enyaq iV 50.

It will likely have a driving range of around 340 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge sending power to only the rear axle utilising a 55 kWh Li-ion battery pack. Skoda also sells the performance-based RS variant of the Enyaq iV globally with a maximum power output of 306 hp and it may not be considered for India.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to be priced above the current crop of electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. It must be noted that Kia is also working on stepping into the zero-emission space in India.