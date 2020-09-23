Skoda Enyaq EV Considered For India, Says Zac Hollis

The Enyaq iV is Skoda’s second fully-electric vehicle after the Citigo iV, but is the first car to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform

Skoda Auto seems to be going all out in the Indian market under its India 2.0 project. The carmaker is now evaluating bringing what would be Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s first fully-electric car to the Indian market.

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, is one outspoken gentleman, and has previously confirmed launches of a range of Skoda cars, as well as future plans on his Twitter. Now, Mr Hollis has revealed on his social media handle that Skoda is “assessing the Enyaq for India.”

The Skoda Enyaq iV was revealed earlier this month in Prague, Czech Republic, and Skoda confirmed that the deliveries in Europe will begin from Spring next year. However, we do not expect the Enyaq to be launched in India anytime before 2022, since Skoda already has a range of ICE vehicles planned for the country next year.

Hi there. The launch of the new mid sized SUV is planned for the middle of next year and at the moment we are still assessing the ENYAQ for India. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) September 20, 2020

The Enyaq is the first EV that has been built on Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, and the Euro-spec model of the car is being offered with a range of electric powertrains. The entry-level Enyaq 50 iV gets a 44 kWh battery pack, coupled with a single electric motor putting out 148 PS, with a claimed range of 340 km on a single charge.

The 60 iV comes with a bigger 179 PS-producing motor, as well as a 62 kWh battery that provides a 390 km range, and has a 0 – 100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds. The 80 iV brings the power output up to 204 PS, and the battery pack included with this variant is a 82 kWh unit, that delivers a 510 km range, while the 0 – 100 km/h time drops down to 8.5 seconds.

It should be noted that all these aforementioned powertrains come with a rear-wheel drive setup only. However, Skoda does offer the Enyaq with four-wheel drive powertrains, which get two electric motors and a 82 kWh battery as standard. The 80x iV produces 265 PS of maximum power, which helps it sprint from 0 – 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

The top-of-the-line RS variant’s power output is rated at 306 PS, and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds, before topping out at 180 km/h. Both the all-wheel drive variants have a claimed range of 460 km on a single full charge.