Skoda Elroq EV Makes India Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, Skoda Elroq EV is presented with battery options: 52 kWh, 59 kWh and 77 kWh

The all-electric Skoda Elroq has made its first public appearance in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Elroq EV had its world premiere last year in October at the brand’s headquarters in the Czech Republic. In the brand’s global portfolio, it is positioned between the Enyaq iV and the soon-to-be-launched Epiq electric SUV. Skoda Elroq EV is the all-electric version of the Karoq SUV which comes with a host of petrol and diesel powertrains. It is not certain yet if Skoda will launch the Elroq EV in India.

Adorning Skoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy, the Skoda Elroq electric SUV has the largest boot in its segment with 470 litres of luggage capacity. It flaunts the glossy black ‘Tech-Deck Face’ which comprises a black panel in place of the traditional radiator front grille. It is also the first company model to feature the new Škoda lettering on the contoured bonnet. The Elroq has a drag coefficient of just 0.26 cd as it rides on a wide range of alloy wheels from 19 to 21-inch blacked-out wheel arches.

2024 Skoda Elroq EV Dimensions Measurements Length 4,488 mm Width 1,884 mm Height 1,625 mm Wheelbase 2,765 mm Boot Capacity 470 L Ground Clearance NA

Though it is available in 9 exterior colours, Timiano Green is exclusive to the Elroq EV. Some of the notable features in the electric SUV include a central 13-inch infotainment display with MyŠkoda app connectivity, AI-based digital voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT, head-up display with Augmented Reality functions, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and ambient lighting with ten standard colours and five pre-defined mood settings.

The braking duties are carried by ventilated disc brakes with twin-piston callipers at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It is equipped with MacPherson front suspension with lower triangular arms and a multi-link rear suspension with five transverse arms and a torsion stabiliser. The standard safety features on board are 9-airbags, Lane Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist, and Blind Spot Detection.

2025 Skoda Elroq EV Performance Specifications Battery 52 kWh, 59 kWh and 77 kWh Power 167 bhp, 210 bhp, 282 bhp Torque 310 Nm, 310 Nm, 545 Nm Range 370 km, 418 km, 580 km Top speed 160 kmph, 160 kmph, 180 kmph

Underpinning the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) architecture, the Skoda Elroq EV is presented with battery options: 52 kWh, 59 kWh and 77 kWh. The entry-level 52 kWh variants return a range of 370 km on a single charge. The electric motor positioned on the rear axle churns out a power output of 167 bhp and a torque performance of 310 Nm. As for the 59 kWh battery pack, it delivers a range of 418 km on a full charge while max power and peak torque stand at 210 bhp and 310 Nm respectively.

Last but not least, the range-topping 77 kWh variant comes with a handsome range of 580 km on the WLTP cycle. The electric motor develops a top power of 282 bhp and the highest torque of 545 Nm while clocking a top speed of 180 kmph. Skoda Elroq EV can be a worthy rival to Hyundai Creta EV in India.