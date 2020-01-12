Skoda December 2019 Sales Analysis – Rapid, Octavia, Kodiaq, Superb

Skoda sold a total of 2,006 units in December 2019 as against 1,397 units with YoY volume increase of 44 per cent

Skoda Auto India finished in 13th position behind Ford, MG and Nissan and ahead of FCA in the monthly sales table for December. Ending up in the second to last place does not tell the whole story, however, as the Czech Republican brand posted good volumes and gained market share in the process.

The premium brand registered a total of 2,006 units as against 1,397 units during the same month the previous year with Year-on-Year growth of 44 per cent. Its overall domestic market share stood at 0.9 per cent – an increase of 0.3 per cent in YoY comparison. Skoda endured the second highest growth among manufacturers in the whole of the industry last month as well.

The Rapid was the most sold model within the domestic range as 1,359 units were retailed against 876 units with 55 per cent sales increase. In fact, all the Skoda vehicles recorded positive sales growth in December 2019. The Octavia finished second behind Rapid with a total of 255 units as against 195 units in December 2018 with 31 per cent sales growth.

Model (+/-%) December 2019 December 2018 Skoda Rapid (55%) 1,359 876 Skoda Octavia (31%) 255 195 Skoda Kodiaq (6%) 233 219 Skoda Superb (49%) 159 107

The Kodiaq fared decently as well last month as 233 units were registered against 219 units with YoY increase of 6 per cent while the Superb scored an impressive tally of 159 units with 49 per cent positive growth. Compared to the same month in 2018, 107 units were sold. Skoda is planning to launch a number of new products this year and in 2021.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda will be showcasing a slew of upcoming models including the conceptual version of the mid-size SUV. The next-generation Octavia may also be expected to grace the biennial motoring show as well. The Karoq will help in strengthening the brand’s premium SUV lineup and it could go on sale midway through 2020.

The Rapid and its cross badged cousin Vento will get replacements in the near future as Skoda has invested a big sum of money to heavily localise the forthcoming models. The MQB A0 IN architecture will ensure more than 90 per cent of local content, which, in turn, helps in competitively pricing the products.