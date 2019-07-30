Skoda Dealers Offering Up To Rs. 1.75 Lakh Cash Discount On Rapid Sedan

Skoda is providing lucrative discounts across the Rapid range for domestic customers this month with big cash offers

The PQ25 platform based Skoda Rapid sedan has been around in India since November 2011. The C-segment sedan has been a decent seller for the Czech Republican brand over the years but it could not replicate the success of its segment leaders. With Skoda and Volkswagen having embarked on India 2.0 project, Volkswagen Group has framed aggressive plans for the domestic customers.

The country-specific MQB A0 IN platform has seen huge investment and it will bring down the production costs resulting in the models launching from next year to be competitively priced. Skoda has taken up the charge for VW Group in India and it will be launching a premium mid-size SUV likely derived from Kamiq next year while the replacement for Rapid is expected a year later.

With the auto industry as a whole facing difficulty in posting positive growth in the last five to six months, huge discount deals are being offered to lure in buyers. Delhi-NCR based Skoda dealerships, in particular, is selling the Rapid sedan with a maximum cash discount of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on the top-end variant. Rest of the variants in the lineup get cash discount of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh.

The entry-level Skoda Rapid Rider launched a couple of weeks ago does not come with any sort of discount though as it is priced only at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Rapid Rider is cheaper than the Active 1.6 MPI variant by Rs. 1.30 lakh and it has made the Rapid the most affordable in its class when compared to City, Ciaz, Verna and Yaris.

Sold only in Carbon Steel and Candy White colour choices, the Skoda Rapid Rider comes with visual updates to the front, side and rear. It adorns blackened elements on the grille with horizontal black slats, side foils in black, lower grille done up in black, glossy black decor on boot lip garnish and B-pillar while the scuff plates have ‘Rapid’ inscription.

Inside, the sedan features new dual-tone ebony sand interior and ivory slate upholstery. Some of the key safety features available are anti-lock brakes, dual front airbags, height-adjustable three-point front seatbelts, reversing sensors, anti-glare rearview mirror, engine immobilizer, etc.

It derives power from 1.6-litre MPI four-cylinder 16V DOHC petrol kicking out 105 PS and 153 Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual MT with 15.41 kmpl claimed fuel economy.