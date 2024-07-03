Skoda Compact SUV Spied Again Revealing Quite A Few Details

The compact SUV category is the most crowded and in-demand segment in the market and Skoda will look to capitalise on it with the upcoming model

Here is some Czech news for you folks to take in. Skoda’s latest sub-4m SUV has been spied yet again with full camouflage, this time alongside its bigger sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. This gives us an idea of its size and a peek into what the design will be. It is expected to be built on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

Design

In the spy shots, despite being heavily camouflaged, we could see that the Sub-4m SUV shares some design elements with the larger Skoda Kushaq. The butterfly grille with vertical slats, similar to other Skoda models is the first giveaway. What is different is that it has a split-headlamp design with indicators integrated into the LED DRLs. The LED taillights look similar to the Kushaq’s, which is a good thing as it exemplifies the boxy nature of the SUV.

Interiors and Features

There have been no spy shots until now that give a sneak peek inside the cabin, but we believe it will get the same 10-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and steering wheel as the Kushaq, including a fully digital driver display, automatic air conditioning, ventilated front seats, and single-pane sunroof.

Its safety equipment may include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). There is a possibility that the higher-end models may get ADAS, but it may be restricted to Level 1.

Powertrain

The sub-4m SUV is expected to be powered by the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 115 PS and 178 Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It would be great if Skoda launched a sportier version of the model with a lower tune of the 1.5-litre turbo petrol version along with the DSG automatic.

Pricing and Rivals

Skoda’s sub-4m SUV will launch in India in early 2025, with prices beginning as low as Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This is one segment where the products will have more competitors than the number of features in the car. It will go against the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.