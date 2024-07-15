Skoda Compact SUV Officially Teased Again, Launch In Early 2025

The upcoming Skoda compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and it will be priced competitively against rivals

Skoda Auto India has released the second teased image of its upcoming compact SUV on its social media handles. The first teaser came out showcasing a portion of the front fascia when the brand announced the existence of the five-seater officially a few months ago and it also confirmed that it would be launched around March 2025.

Since the announcement of the model, it has been spotted testing multiple times on public roads giving us a preview of the design elements. The latest teaser goes on to show the inverted L-shaped LED tail lamp signatures and bold Skoda lettering grafted between them while the grey-finished functional roof rails, a muscular rear bumper and rear windshield could also be seen.

The prominent wheel arches and alloy wheels along with the sleek-looking wing mirrors suggest that the teaser is of the near-production concept. The Czech automaker will christen the compact SUV from one of these five names: Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq or Kylaq. The front end boasts multiple vertical grille slats, a split LED headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights, a muscular hood and hexagonal mesh in the middle of the bumper opening.

It will also feature clean surface lines on the sides, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, horizontal reflectors on the rear bumper, grey roof rails, etc. The new SUV will be built on the MQB A0 IN platform and it will be heavily localised to compete firmyl with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Sharing numerous components with the Kushaq midsize SUV, such as body panels and mechanical bits, the new model aims to reduce production costs. This compact SUV is crucial for Skoda as the brand plans to expand its production capacity by about 30 per cent with its introduction. Additionally, Skoda intends to export this model to several overseas markets.

It will utilize the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. This powertrain will be connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The equipment list will compose a large touchscreen, a digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, disc brake on all four wheels, ventilated front seats and a lot more.