Skoda Celebrating 7 Years Of Kodiaq With Massive Discounts

Skoda is celebrating 7 years of Kodiaq in India with massive discounts that can be availed for a limited period of time

If you are planning to purchase a Skoda Kodiaq, then there is no better time than now as Skoda has announced an irresistible offer campaign to celebrate 7 years of the Kodiaq’s launch in India. This offer can be availed on both the MY23 and MY24 units of the Kodiaq SUV.

As per the offer, the customer can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh and along with the total benefits, Skoda is also offering the standard service package and 5th year extended warranty at no additional cost. These offers are available right now and will be valid until July 24, 2024.

As for the Skoda Kodiaq itself, it is available in only one trim which thankfully is the fully loaded Laurin & Klement variant and is packed to the gills with tech and features. It comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker system with a subwoofer, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, and a 3-zone climate control.

With respect to safety, it comes with 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It currently does not come with any of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, active lane assist, lane keep assist, etc.

The large SUV which is currently Skoda’s flagship model is equipped with only one engine option which is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 190PS of power and 320Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 7-speed DCT only which sends power to all the four wheels when required through an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

The Skoda Kodiaq is currently priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up against the likes of other large SUVs like the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner. The second generation Kodiaq is planned to launch locally some time next year with big revisions inside and out while no powertrain changes are expected.