Skoda ANB Sedan (2021 Rapid) Looks “Absolutely Fantastic” – Zac Hollis

Skoda will launch what has been codenamed the ANB before the end of 2021 and it could act as a replacement to the existing Rapid or sold along with it

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India has recently told in an interview that the forthcoming mid-size sedan from his brand looks “absolutely fantastic” as its design has already been put in place. He reckons that the model will “stop the drop that is happening in the sedan segment” and it will be launched before the end of next year.

Internally codenamed Skoda ANB, the new sedan is expected to replace the existing PQ25 platform based Rapid and it will eventually spawn a cousin to stand in place of the Volkswagen Vento. Both the models will be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform as part of the India 2.0 project and thus expect them to be competitively priced against rivals.

The ANB will go up against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. With the next-generation Honda City just around the corner and the facelifted Hyundai Verna is already up and running, Skoda will have a healthy competition ahead. Until its arrival, the first generation Rapid will continue in its duties and it could get a mild makeover as well.

The Czech Republican auto major launched the facelifted Superb, Rapid 1.0 TSI and the all-new Karoq only a few days ago. Currently, the Rapid costs between Rs. 7.49 lakh and Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The BSVI compliant 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder TSI petrol engine in the Rapid will more likely be carried forward on to the ANB with six-speed manual and a DSG automatic transmission option.

However, nothing has been set on stone yet and we hope to know more about the sedan leading up to its launch. The 1.0-litre turbo TSI powertrain develops 110 PS at 5,000 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm. Expect the Skoda ANB to cost between Rs. 9.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will boast of premium amenities both inside and out.

Some of the key equipment likely on-board are a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connective features, wireless charging facility, an all-digital instrument cluster, sunroof, around view camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, push button start/stop, six airbags and a host of driver assistive and safety technologies.