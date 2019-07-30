Six Upcoming Mahindra SUV In India – New Scorpio To New XUV500

Mahindra is currently working on various new products that will be launched in the Indian markets in the next 1 year

The Indian automobile scenario is changing rapidly. Soon, there will be new crash norms test in place, and next year, the whole automobile sector will have to adhere to the new stricter BS-VI norms. Private car manufacturers are working on several models simultaneously to embrace the upcoming rules.

Mahindra and Mahindra, a prominent name in the world of automobiles will launch as many as five all-new models in the Indian market in the coming times. Here is a list of all the five upcoming cars and SUVs.

1. All-new Mahindra Thar

The all-new Mahindra Thar will be launched in the Indian market next year. The new model has been already caught testing on the roads, and it is expected to be much broader and longer than the current version. The all-new Thar is based on the Gen3 platform of Scorpio, but it will be heavily modified to meet the off-roading standards offered by the current-gen Thar.

The next-generation Thar will also be much more comfortable than the current model and is expected to get a lot of creature-comfort features like the touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and more. The spy pictures of the 2020 Thar already shows that it may get a removable hardtop roof. Powering the all-new Thar will be an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine.

2. All-new Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio is an iconic SUV and has been around for quite some time in the Indian market. The Scorpio has almost retained its shape from the first-generation model, but Mahindra is working on an all-new model, which looks quite different from the current version of the Scorpio.

The all-new Scorpio is expected to be much longer in size and will offer enough space for seven adults. The car will get a new face with new grille and headlamps. Even the rear will be an all-new design with modern age tail lamps. Also, the all-new Scorpio will get powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine option that is expected to produce around 160 Bhp of peak power.

3. Mahindra TUV300

Since its launch in 2015, the TUV300 could not set the sales charts on fire. However, the XUV300 launched in February 2019 has become a consistent seller and is content with the third position in the compact SUV segment’s monthly sales. Mahindra doesn’t appear to have given up on the TUV300 yet as a comprehensive facelift looks to be in the horizon.

Going by the spy shots, it will have exterior changes with a distinguishable front end compared to the existing model while new feature inclusions could also be on the cards. The existing engine lineup is expected to be updated to meet BSVI compliance too.

4. Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The TUV300 Plus is the standard TUV300 with a longer rear overhang offering seating to at least nine people. Launched not too long ago, it arrived to expand the TUV300’s range and it has done a decent job of it. However as the standard TUV300 will get updated, it’s only logical for the Plus variant to receive the same treatment.

As the TUV300, the Plus will have cosmetic as well as interior revisions and both will likely share equipment list in most of the variants. The updated TUV300 Plus is expected to arrive in early 2020, just as the regular TUV300 with a notable list of changes.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra launched the much-awaited XUV300 in the Indian market earlier this year, and the compact SUV has already become quite popular. At the time of the launch, Mahindra announced that they are working on an electric version of the XUV300 and the test mule of the XUV300 EV was also caught testing on the Indian roads.

The model is internally known as S210, but the details about the powertrain are still scarce. The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV is likely to get two engine options – Standard and Extended. The standard version of the XUV300 will offer a range of around 200 km while the long-range version will provide a range between 450 and 500 km. The launch is expected late next year and likely to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh.

6. All-new Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra and Ford have joined their hands for the development of cars in the Indian market, and both the brands are co-developing the next-generation C-Segment SUV that will replace the current Mahindra XUV500. Ford will also sell the same vehicle after rebadging it.

The all-new Mahindra XUV500 will get powered by a 2.0-litre engine, but the power is expected to be much higher than the current 155 Bhp generated by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Ford will provide telematics systems for the upcoming SUV, which includes connected infotainment system and cloud-connected systems in the car. The all-new XUV500 is expected to be launched by the end of 2020.