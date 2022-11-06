Six Tata Nexon Variants Discontinued In India – Details

The Tata Nexon is currently one of the strongest rivals to the SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and more

Tata is known for regularly updating its line-up in the country and recently announced some major changes to the Tata Nexon variants line-up. For those wondering, the Indian carmaker has discontinued six variants of the Nexon. Furthermore, most of these discontinued versions were higher-spec variants starting from XZ. The price of the Tata Nexon in India now starts from Rs 7.60 lakh and here are all the details you should check out.

For starters, the brand discontinued six variants of the Tata Nexon – XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O), XZ+ (O) Dark and XZA+ (O) Dark variants. Having said this, the brand is now offering XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L) and XZ+ (P) variants to replace the discontinued versions. The Dark, Kaziranga, and Jet Editions however will continue to be offered in the Indian market.

The Tata Nexon SUV continues to be offered with two engine options – 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel. The 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine churns out a peak power output of 120 bhp while the maximum torque on the other hand stands at 170 Nm.

The 1.5L diesel delivers peak power and torque output of 110 bhp and 260 Nm respectively. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearbox options. In addition to this, the Tata Nexon is also available with electric powertrain options.

The Tata Nexon is offered with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cooled storage console, push-button start, connected car tech, etc. With a GNCAP crash test score of 5 stars, the Tata Nexon is also one of the safest SUVs in the Indian market.

Tata is also believed to be working on the next-gen model of the Tata Nexon for the Indian market. The new-gen Tata Nexon is expected to be based on the ALFA platform and will boast a new exterior design, updated cabin, and revised powertrain options. The new-gen model might be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 along with the Tata Safari facelift and the Tata Harrier facelift.