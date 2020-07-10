Six-Seater Tata Gravitas SUV Spied Again Ahead Of Launch

Tata Gravitas is expected to launch in the coming months and it will likely be priced around Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors debuted the Harrier in early 2019 as the first model based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy alongside being the first to be underpinned by the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture. Despite creating a huge buzz around its launch time, the Harrier has not performed as well as some of its mid-size SUV competitors such as Kia Seltos.

The Harrier has decently been received among customers and to capitalise on the momentum, Tata unveiled its three-row version at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show under the Buzzard name before the production version made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. The road-going model dubbed the Gravitas will be the next big launch from the homegrown auto major.

The Gravitas has repeatedly been spied testing in recent times and a fresh set of spy images has emerged from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu where Tata often tests its upcoming vehicles – be it around the city or in Ooty for elevation testing. Amidst wearing camouflage, the prototype’s LED Daytime Running Lights and alloy wheel design as seen in the Auto Expo could be noted.

The horizontal LED tail lamps were partially visible as well. The split headlamp cluster and other design elements remain largely similar to its five-seater sibling. The changes can be clearly seen on the sides though as the Gravitas gets a longer rear overhang to accommodate the third row of seats alongside a roof bulge to offer sufficient headroom for the final row.

Thus, the changes have made way for a larger quarter glass, wider windscreen, redesigned LED tail lamps and bumper as well as the tailgate. As in the Auto Expo prototype, the middle row will likely have captain seating arrangement with room for two in the back enabling 2+2+2 configuration. Tata could spice things up with addition of new features.

It will be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, electric parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels, etc. As for the performance, the 2.0-litre BSVI four-cylinder Diesel engine developing 170 PS and 350 Nm will be retained. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.