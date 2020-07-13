Six-Seater MG Hector Plus Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 13.48 Lakh

MG Hector Plus six-seater is sold in BSVI compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options as the regular Hector

MG Motor India has today launched the Hector Plus officially in the domestic market as it strengthens its SUV lineup further. The Hector Plus follows the successful debuts of the Hector and ZS EV and it is offered in Super, Smart and Sharp trim levels. Based on the Hector, the Hector Plus has an additional row of seats and it was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year.

The Hector Plus slots above its five-seater sibling with the three-row layout and it does have design differences comparatively. Priced between Rs. 13.48 lakh and Rs. 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), the Hector Plus is certainly positioned aggressively against other three-row premium SUVs and is manufactured at the brand’s Halol plant in Gujarat as the first roll outs began last month. The introductory prices are valid till August 13 and they will be increased by up to Rs. 50,000 after that.

On the outside, the MG Hector Plus gets glossy black front grille, updated LED headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, reworked front and rear bumpers with pointed fog lamp bezel and arrow-shaped lights, two-tone machined alloy wheels, updated LED tail lights, new skid plates, shark fin antenna, etc. The Hector Plus has its wheelbase remaining the same as the Hector at 2,750 mm.

Model Petrol Price Hector Plus Style MT Rs. 13,48,800 Hector Plus Super DCT Rs. 16,64,800 Hector Plus Smart Hybrid MT Rs. 17,28,800 Hector Plus Sharp DCT Rs. 18,20,800

However, to accommodate the final row, the overall length has been increased by 65 mm. As for the interior, the MG Hector Plus reminisces its five-seater sibling in equipment list, besides featuring brown leather seat upholstery with beige headliner, air conditioning vents for the final row, multi-colour ambient lighting system, and leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel.

Model Diesel Price Hector Plus Style MT Rs. 14,43,800 Hector Plus Super MT Rs. 15,64,800 Hector Plus Smart MT Rs. 17,14,800 Hector Plus Sharp MT Rs. 18,53,800

Other key features are a portrait-oriented 10.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart connective based technologies, AI-enabled voice assistant, pre-loaded media content, access to third party apps, e-SIM connectivity with OTR updates, updated dashboard and an eight-speaker audio. The six colour options offered with the Hector Plus are Starry Blue, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Candy White and Aurora Silver.

The Hector Plus derives power from a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine developing 141 bhp and 250 Nm and is paired with a six-sped manual as standard and a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option. The mild-hybrid version of the same motor is connected to only a manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder FCA-sourced diesel engine kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm and it gets hooked with only a six-speed MT.