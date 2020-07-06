Six-Seater MG Hector Plus Bookings Open; Specs & Features Revealed

MG Hector Plus will be sold in Super, Smart and Sharp trims and it comes with a host of connective features as its five-seater sibling

MG Motor India has today announced the commencement of the bookings for the Hector Plus. It can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 50,000 and it will be offered in three trims: Super, Smart and Sharp. It is expected to launch in the coming weeks in the domestic market.

The Hector Plus will be retailed in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol/hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel engines as its five-seater sibling. The 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid unit is paired with a six-speed manual while the regular 1.5-litre petrol motor is mated to a DCT. Both generate a maximum power output of 143 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo oil-burner pumps out 170 PS and 350 Nm, and is hooked with a six-speed manual only.

The safety features present in the Hector Plus are six airbags, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, TPMS, EPB, rear disc brakes, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist among others. The exterior of the MG Hector Plus has received mild tweaks compared to the regular Hector.

Some of the highlighting features are LED headlights, floating light turn indicators, LED fog lamps up front and rear, LED tail lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, shark fin antenna, chromed front grille, turn indicators on wing mirrors, and dual tone machined alloy wheels. The interior comes with middle-row captain seating arrangement for it to be a six-seater.

The three-row premium SUV gets the exclusive Smoked Sepia brown leather seats and interior trims. The middle row can be slid and reclined and it gets individual arm rests as well. Other key features include leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather driver armrest, front and rear reading lights, 17.78 cm coloured multi-info display with navigation, calling, music and TPMS input and Smart Swipe tailgate.

The equipment list also comprises of four-way power adjustable co-driver seat, heated ORVM, dual pane panoramic sunroof, six-way adjustable powered driver seat, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers, 26.4 cm portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, Infinity-sourced audio with eight speakers and tweeters, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, AI-based voice command, e-SIM enabled connective features and cloud-based functions, premium apps, OTR updates, etc.

The colour choices in which the MG Hector Plus will be sold are the new Starry Sky Blue along with Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White and Aurora Silver.