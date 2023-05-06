Royal Enfield will launch a total of 6 new motorcycles in due course of time in the country. The streak will start with the launch of the Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield, one of the most sought-after two-wheeler manufacturers in the country is reading a host of new motorcycles which are scheduled for a launch in the coming years. The first new two-wheeler from the company will likely be the new-gen Himalayan 450 which will launch very soon, sometime in the second half of 2023. We have been spotting the test mules of these upcoming bikes every now and then doing test runs on the Indian roads. So let’s have a look at the six new upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles in India.

1. All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 J-Platform

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will soon receive a new-generation model which will get the brand’s latest J-platform, which debuted with Classic Reborn Edition and currently doing duty on Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. The main frame will also undergo some changes to accommodate the newer engine. Rest everything will remain more or less the same and we can expect some minor improvements in design and equipment.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected to be launched very soon, the upcoming Himalayan 450 will be powered by a brand new 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine and the power figures will be at par with its rivals. In addition to this, we also expect a host of equipment upgrades such as USD forks, 21-inch wire spoke rims at the front, a more modern design with a few retro touches and more. This new machine will be a huge step up from the existing Himalayan and likewise, the sticker price will also go up.

3. New Royal Enfield 450cc Roadster

The road-oriented version of the Himalayan 450, a new roadster-styled motorcycle that will share the powertrain and underpinnings with the upcoming new-gen Himalayan in the works. This bike will most likely replace the Scram 411 in the brand’s line-up.

The power output will also remain more or less the same, however, there can be changes to the power delivery as well as the gear ratios. As per the spy shots, the bike will ride on cast alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres, a perfect blend for road-biased usage. On the equipment front, it will be quite similar to Himalayan; however, the test mule didn’t have the USD forks.

4. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Another 650cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield will be the Shotgun 650. Engine and chassis shared with the latest Super Meteor, the two-wheeler will have a more sporty design and riding triangle. The mid-set footpegs accompanied by a short handlebar make up for a more committed and upright riding stance. In terms of design, it features a shorter tail section with minimalistic bodywork. The Shotgun 650 will surely be the next 650cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

5. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with Fairing

Resembling the bike used in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, the GT-R 650, a fully faired version of the regular Continental GT 650 has been spied multiple times. The two-wheeler sports a small fairing at the front section while the round headlamp design is retained. While it remains to be seen whether the company launches it as an accessory or an altogether new variant of the existing Continental 650. Apart from the fairing everything else will remain exactly the same.

6. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Featuring the same underpinnings as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, a 650cc Scrambler is also expected to join the Royal Enfield fleet. The engine and power output will also remain the same, minus a good amount of changes in the overall styling. The test mule was seen riding on wire spoke rims, while we believe that the company can offer alloys in the production-spec model. Apart from this, the exhaust system will likely be a 2 into 1 unit and USD forks at the front will also be a part of the package.

Pics Source – MCN