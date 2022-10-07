Six Most Fuel Efficient SUVs In India – Toyota Hyryder To Hyundai Creta

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara are currently the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India

SUVs are currently dominating the automotive market and most of the brands are currently expanding their portfolio in the country. If you are also planning to buy a new SUV soon, here is a list of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India that you should check.

1. Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid

Claimed Mileage: 27.97 kmpl

The Maruti Grand Vitara hybrid is currently the most fuel-efficient SUV in the Indian market and is offered with a 1.5L Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol powertrain. This engine delivers a peak power output of 115 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The brand is offering the Grand Vitara Hybrid in two trim options – Zeta+ and Alpha+.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Claimed Mileage: 27.97 kmpl

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder also boasts similar fuel-economy figures and powertrain options as the Grand Vitara. The SUV give strong competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and more. In addition to this, it also offers a feature-rich cabin and aggressive styling.

3. Kia Sonet Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 24.1 kmpl

The Kia Sonet challenges the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and other compact SUVs. At the same time, it is offered with three powertrain options – a 1.2L NA petrol engine, a 1.0L turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. The diesel manual variants offer a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl. The Sonet diesel price starts from Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Hyundai Venue Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 23.4 kmpl

The Hyundai Venue is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in India and is offered with multiple powertrain options. The Venue diesel offers a claimed mileage of 23.4 kmpl and is priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For those wondering, the diesel engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 99 bhp and 240 Nm.

5. Tata Nexon Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 21.5 kmpl

The Tata Nexon diesel is not only fuel-efficient but in addition to this, is also one of the safest SUVs in the Indian market. The diesel automatic variants offer a claimed mileage of 21.5 kmpl while the maximum power output stands at 110 bhp.

6. Hyundai Creta Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 21.4 kmpl

The Hyundai Creta takes on the midsize SUVs in the Indian market and is offered with three powertrain options. It is however the diesel engine that offers the best fuel economy figures. This engine offers a peak power output of 115 bhp and can be had with a manual as well as an automatic gearbox. In addition to an efficient diesel engine, the Creta diesel also offers strong exterior styling, a feature-rich cabin, and a practical package to attract buyers.