Single-Seater RE Classic 350 Bobber In The Works; Likely Launch In 2022

Royal Enfield Classic 350 based single-seater bobber is codenamed J1H and it will reportedly feature white wall tyres and raised handlebar setup

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Royal Enfield will expand the Classic 350’s range with the inclusion of a single-seater bobber variant. Internally codenamed J1H, it could become the brand’s most expensive 350 cc Royal Enfield upon arrival and expect the launch to happen in the later part of this year or in 2023.

The report further went on to say that the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber will get raised handlebar and white wall tyres besides having a single seat as the major differentiator compared to the regular model. The second-generation Classic 350 debuted in September 2021 and is the first major upgrade for the popular middleweight motorcycle in more than 12 years.

In January 2022, the prices of the Classic 350 were increased by around Rs. 3,330 and its cruiser sibling, the Meteor 350 also received a similar hike and both have plenty in common including the engine, switchgear and chassis. The Classic 350 was reintroduced in the United Kingdom towards the end of last month as well.

The second-gen Classic 350 is also sold in international markets such as Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Australia and New Zealand and its production has already crossed the one lakh mark underlining its popularity. Currently carrying a starting price of Rs. 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the RE Classic 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine.

Based on the new J-platform, it develops a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Classic 350 is offered with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, conventional telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, spoked wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, etc.

It also gets a Google-powered Tripper Navigation system. The upcoming single-seat bobber will more likely use the same engine without changes to the performance outputs. RE appears to be working on a number of new launches for India including the Hunter 350, Super Meteor 650 cruiser, a bobber based on Shotgun 650 concept, a 450 cc Himalayan, Scram 411, and so on.