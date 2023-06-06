Simple One Deliveries Commence In India In A Phased Manner

The customer deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter have commenced in a phased manner starting from Bengaluru

Following its market launch a few days ago, Simple Energy has today announced the commencement of deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter in the domestic market. The deliveries have begun in a phased manner with customers in Bengaluru getting handed over their zero-emission scooters first.

The Simple One carries a price tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and the EV startup has claimed that more than one lakh bookings have already been made for its first offering. The One made its local debut nearly two years ago but the company took a good amount of time in validating the scooter for customer use.

Several changes have been implemented compared to the prototype showcased back in August 2021. Speaking on the commencement of deliveries, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said, “We are elated to commence the deliveries of the Simple ONE, starting with customers in Bengaluru. We are all proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in creating a holistic product that is both sustainable and an efficient transportation option for our customers. We are confident that we will be successful in creating a delightful ownership experience for our customers and believe that Simple ONE will revolutionize the segment by creating a greener future.”

The Simple One has the longest claimed riding range of 212 km out of any electric two-wheeler available on sale in India. It is also packed with safety features and connectivity options. It is also said to be the fastest electric two-wheeler in India as it can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds.

It is also the first scooter to feature a thermal management system developed in association with IIT-Indore to mitigate any thermal runaways. The Bengaluru-based company is said to be working closely with authorized dealers to ensure timely deliveries and offer efficient after-sales support.

In early 2023, the company inaugurated its production facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu with an installed annual capacity of 10 lakh units. Simple Energy has plans to expand its retail network across 40 to 50 cities through 160-180 retail outlets.