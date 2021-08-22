Simple Energy One VS Ola Series S Comparison – Style VS Range

Ola Series S and Simple One electric scooters had their launch dates in common. However, they had a lot of distinctions, and we have talked about them here in detail

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day this year. The date also marked the debut of the Ola Series S and Simple One electric scooter. The former boasts of a renowned name in the Indian market, thanks to the brand’s cab aggregation business. The latter, however, is still trying hard to make it big around the Indian audience.

In the act of doing so, Simple Energy has got too far, as the brand has developed a scooter with the longest battery range ever seen in an electric 2-wheeler. But, how well does the Simple One fares against the Ola Series S? Here is a brief comparison of the two to find out the answer.

1. Design

In this regard, buyers will have different opinions about these electric scooters. The Ola Series S uses a minimalistic approach for the design. It is free from sharp lines and corners. The body panels are smooth and make the scooter look appealing. Design highlights include an all-LED headlamp, super-sleek turn indicators, multi-spoke alloy wheels, neatly integrated pillion footrests, and a side stand that sits flush to the body. Also, it is available in a total of 10 colour options.

Moving over the Simple One, it doesn’t look like a scooter from a different planet. However, it appears to be something from the future. The design is sharp and full of straight lines, opposing the approach of Ola’s design team. A triangular headlamp sits on the front, and a rakish rear facet gives it an aggressive stance. It is available in 4 colour options. The techno-theme for the design is retained with smaller details as well. The side stand looks dope, and so is the case with the rearview mirrors.

2. Features

Both of these scooters are loaded with a slew of features. The Ola’s electric scoot features a TFT LCD that offers a host of information, like range, navigation, and connected tech. It even gets the option of speakers to let the rider activate a faux sound like the Revolt motorcycle. Other features include hill hold assist, voice assistance functions, cruise control and more.

The Simple One comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display on board, along with 4G and Bluetooth connectivity options. Moreover, it offers the added convenience of music and call controls, vehicle tracking, navigation, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The lighting elements are all LED here.

3. Specifications

Ola electric scooter is offered in two trims – S1 and S1 Pro. The former gets a 2.98 kWh battery pack to deliver a claimed range of 121 km. It has a top speed of 90 kmph. The Ola S1 gets two riding modes – Normal and Sports. The S1 Pro, on the other hand, comes with three riding modes, namely Normal, Sports, and Hyper. With a 3.97 kWh battery, the S1 Pro has a claimed range of 181 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. The powertrain on both the trims remains the same – 8.5 kW Hyperdrive motor. It boasts 58 Nm of max torque as well. The Ola Series S scooter rides on 12-inch rims with 110-section tyres from MRF.

Specifications Model Motor Battery Torque Range Top Speed 0-40 kmph Ola Series S1 8.5 kW 2.98 kWh 58 Nm 121 km 90 kmph 3.6 sec Ola Series S1 Pro 8.5 kW 3.97 kWh 58 Nm 181 km 115 kmph 3 sec Simple Energy One 4.5 kW 4.8 kWh 72 Nm 203 km 105 kmph 2.95 sec

The Simple One is powered by a 4.5 kW motor that develops 72 Nm of peak torque. Resultantly, it has a 0-40 kmph timing of only 2.95 seconds. The One is available in two avatars. It can be had with wider 100-section and 110-section tyres on the front and rear, respectively, to offer a claimed top speed of 105 kmph. With slimmer tyres, the top speed is limited to 98 kmph. The removable 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is what powers the Simple One. The scooter, thus, offers a range of 203 km in Eco mode. In total, there are 4 four riding modes – Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic.

4. Price

Ola Series S electric scooter range starts from Rs. 99,999, ex-showroom, for the S1 trim. The S1 Pro variant is priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh. However, the prices might vary in every state as per the subsidy offered on electric vehicles.

The Simple Energy One scooter is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Like the Ola Series S, the prices will vary as per state-specific EV policy.