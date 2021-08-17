Simple Energy One Vs Ather 450X – Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our comprehensive specifications comparison of the new Simple One with one of its closest rivals in the Indian market, Ather 450X

Things are surely heating up in the electric two-wheeler market in India. Simple Energy entered this space recently with the ‘One’ electric scooter, which is set to rival Ola Electric S Series, Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube, and of course, Ather 450X. The Simple e-scooter promises a lot in terms of performance and equipment, all at an extremely affordable price!

Here, we compare Simple One and Ather 450X, to see how the newcomer stacks up against one of the best electric scooters currently on sale in the Indian market.

Design and styling

Simple One has an extremely sharp and futuristic design. It gets a triangular headlamp, mounted on the apron, while the upper cowl gets integrated turn indicators. It gets a single-piece seat, with a stepped design, and a shapely pillion grabrail at the end. The taillights feature dual LED strips, and the rear fender is short and sporty.

There are plenty of creases and lines on the body of the Simple One, and it looks extremely compact overall. It is available in four colour options – Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue, and Grace White – all of which are loud and bold.

Ather 450X also has a maxi-scooter-inspired styling, just like the Simple One. However, the headlamp is larger, while the front apron is smoother in design. There are four colours on offer on the 450X – Space Grey, White, Mint Green, and Series One (Black with red highlights).

Just below the stepped single-piece seat, at the front, a small section of the frame is exposed, painted in a contrasting colour for highlight. Overall, the design of the Ather 450X is simpler than its above-mentioned rival but is just as impressive.

Features and equipment

Simple One has a lot of impressive features on offer, like a fully digital instrument cluster (7-inch touchscreen) with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, navigation, call and SMS alerts, remote access, all-LED lighting, a 30-litre underseat storage, etc. It gets conventional telescopic forks at the front, along with a monoshock suspension at the rear.

Also, it gets 12-inch alloy wheels, shod with tubeless tyres (110/80) at both ends. There’s a reverse drive mode on offer as well, and it even gets a tyre pressure sensor. At 110 kg, the One is a tiny bit heavier than the 450X, but it also has a larger battery pack.

As for the 450X, Ather has loaded it with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster (touchscreen display), with connected features like ride stats, live location, vehicle tracking, welcome lights, all-LED lighting, etc. It also gets a reverse drive mode, which makes backing the scooter up a breeze.

Suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It gets 12-inch alloy wheels with 90/90 tyres (tubeless) on both ends and has a kerb weight of 108 kg. Also, the scooter has an underseat storage capacity of 22 litres, which is less than that of the Simple.

Powertrain

Simple One is powered by a 4.5 kW (6.1 PS) electric motor, connected to a 4.8 kWh battery. This setup is good for a claimed range of around 236 km, with the real-world range expected to be a bit lower. It can touch a top speed of 105 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.95 seconds. Also, the battery is removable, which makes charging it much more convenient.

Simple One Battery size 4.8 kWh Range 236 km (claimed) Max. power 4.5 kW (6.1 PS) Max. torque 72 Nm Transmission Single-speed

Powering the 450X is a 6 kW (8.16 PS) electric motor, paired with a 2.9 kWh battery. This powertrain can push the scooter from a standstill to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 80 kmph. The real-world riding range of the scooter is rated to be around 85 km, which is pretty decent for a city commuter.

Ather 450X Battery size 2.9 kWh Range 85 km (real-world economy, claimed) Max. power 6 kW (8.16 PS) Max. torque 26 Nm Transmission Single-speed

Price

Simple One has a price tag of Rs. 1.10 lakh, which is extremely competitive considering the equipment on offer and the claimed performance. As for Ather 450X, it is priced at Rs. 1.32 lakh, which is fairly higher than its rival. On paper, it does seem like the Simple e-scooter has an edge over its Ather rival, but we’ll reserve our final judgement till we get to ride these scooters side-by-side.

The prices stated are ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy.