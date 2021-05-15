Simple Energy Mark2 Electric Scooter India Launch On August 15

Simple Energy Mark2 uses a 4.8 kWh Lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in a single charge; 0-50 kmph in 3.6 seconds

Simple Energy has today announced a press release stating that its first electric scooter will be launched on India’s Independence Day. Codenamed Mark2, it will be one of the long-range scooters planned by the Bengaluru-based brand for the domestic market. The firm claims that the prototype Mark1 version was ready last year itself.

Instead of launching it, the start-up has gone ahead with the newly developed production variant based on the prototype. The Simple Energy Mark2 will be equipped with a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is good enough to generate 240 km riding range on a single charge in the Eco mode and its top speed stands at 100 kmph.

The brand further said the Simple Energy Mark2 can accelerate from zero to 50 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and if it turns out to be the case, a certainly impressive number. The electrified scooter features a mid-drive motor and for added convenience, a removable battery pack will be available. Some of the key features in the Mark2 are a touchscreen display with navigation and Bluetooth.

The Simple Energy Mark2 will cost from Rs. 1.10 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh according to the brand. It will initially be introduced in the city of Bengaluru where the brand has its research and development facility located. The factory is also being established there and the footprint of Simple Energy will be expanded to more cities in the near future.

Speaking on the announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. 15th August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian Company.”

The company looks to raise Series A funding of USD 15 million in the third quarter of this year and charging stations will be set up in Bengaluru. The Simple Energy Mark2 has a slim attire with an inverted triangular shaped LED headlamp, sleek turn signals, minimalistic body panels, single-piece seat and grab rail, black alloy wheels, etc.