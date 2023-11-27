Simple Energy Launching Sub Rs. 1 Lakh e-Scooter Next Month

Simple Dot will become the second electric scooter offering from the brand and it will be priced under Rs. 1 lakh in India to rival Ola S1X

Simple Energy has confirmed that it will introduce a brand new zero-emission scooter in the domestic market on December 15, 2023. It will be positioned below the Simple One, which is the first offering from the Bengaluru-based startup. The deliveries of the One started a few months ago and the upcoming Dot’s deliveries are expected to commence as early as January 2024.

The brand will price the electric scooter highly competitively as it will be priced under Rs. 1 lakh and thus, it will compete directly against the likes of Ola S1X. It comes on the back of new electric two-wheeler manufacturers looking to price their models aggressively to increase volume sales and consequently market share in India.

While Ola Electric expanded its S1 series a while ago, Ather Energy is planning to bring in a new 450 and an affordable family-based electric scooter next year. The Simple Dot will undoubtedly have a lot in common with the Simple One to achieve economies of scale. The battery pack could be fixed as opposed to the removable unit in the more expensive One.

The Simple One currently uses a 3.7 kWh battery pack and has a claimed riding range of 160 km on a single charge. To keep the costs competitive, the company could employ a slightly less powerful electric motor and the features list could miss out on some technologies. The design of the e-scooter will be almost similar to the One with subtle changes to have a distinction.

The understorage capacity will be more than 30 litres and a TFT touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity will be deployed. While Simple One premiered on the same day as the original Ola S1 series in August 2021, it was officially launched only in May 2023. Simple claims to have received over one lakh bookings for the One but only 40 units have been delivered so far.

The pre-booked customers will be invited and they will be given an option to choose this low-spec variant. It will have a range of around 151 km and braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at the front and rear with CBS tech. In 2024, Simple will launch a new family scooter based on the One’s platform.