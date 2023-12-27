Simple Dot One Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.39 Lakh

Simple Dot One is the second offering from the Bengaluru-based EV startup and its pre-bookings will be open for all customers from January 27

On December 15, Simple Energy announced the launch of the Simple Dot One for an introductory price tag of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) – valid only for the pre-booked Simple One customers in Bengaluru until the inventory lasted. It has now been confirmed that the Simple Dot One will be Rs. 40,000 more expensive from January 1, 2024.

The EV start-up says the priority pre-booking window will switch from Simple One to Dot One and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) from January 1, 2024 onwards. The pre-booking will commence for all customers from January 27. The Dot One is based on the same platform as the Simple One.

Available in a single variant, the Simple Dot One is equipped with a fixed battery pack only with a riding range of 160 km in the IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) as it is claimed to be have the longest range in the electric two-wheeler space. The e-scooter has been made available in four paint schemes namely Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue.

The made-in-India electric scooter features a 750 watt charger and the brand says as a part of the introductory offering and in response to numerous requests, the Dot One has been offered in LightX and BrazenX shades as well. The customer deliveries will begin in Bengaluru followed by other cities in a phased manner but no official timeline has been noted.

The Dot One features specially designed tyres which will help maximise the on-road range according to the brand and it can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. It comes with 12-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels, coupled with 90-90 section tubeless tyres Equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery capacity and an 8.5 kW electric motor, the Dot One produces a peak torque output of 72 Nm.

The equipment list comprises CBS (Combined Braking System) assisting the disc brakes and a touchscreen instrument console with app connectivity. It has an under storage capacity of 35 litres. The pre-booking are open at Simple Energy’s official website for an initial token of Rs. 1,947.