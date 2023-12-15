Simple Dot One Launched At Rs. 99,999 With 151 Km Range

The introductory price of the Simple Dot One is exclusive for the pre-booked Simple One customers in Bengaluru

Simple Energy has today announced the launch of the Simple Dot One for an introductory price tag of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It is being offered exclusively for pre-booked Simple One customers from the capital city of Karnataka. The EV startup has noted that the limited offer stands only till the inventory lasts as the launch price for new customers will be announced next month.

The brand has confirmed that it will carry a slight premium over the now listed introductory price. The bookings for the Simple Dot One have commenced online at its official website. Simple Energy says it is committed to widening the accessibility of EV ownership, aiming to appeal to a more diverse demographic across India with its new model.

The Simple Dot One is based on the same platform as the Simple One and they have a lot in common including the features list. It will be a more accessible choice compared to the One and is available in a single variant. It features a fixed battery pack delivering a claimed riding range of 151 km and 160 km in the Indian Driving Cycle.

The zero-emission scooter is sold in four paint schemes namely Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue. It is equipped with a 750-watt charger and for those seeking customisation, it will also be offered in LightX and BrazenX colours. The customer deliveries will begin in Bengaluru followed by other cities in a phased manner.

It comprises specially designed tyres to help maximise the on-road range according to the brand as 12-inch wheels are wrapped in 90-90 tubeless tyres. The fastest electric two-wheeler within its segment can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. As for the performance, a 3.7 kWh battery pack and an 8.5 kW electric motor are used with a peak torque output of 72 Nm.

As for safety, the CBS system is complemented by disc brakes. It has an under-seat storage capacity of 35 litres and comes with a touchscreen instrument cluster and seamless app connectivity. Commenting on the new launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO of Simple Energy, said:

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Simple Energy as we launch the Simple Dot One., the newest member of our expanding portfolio. The Dot One. symbolizes our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers. Our unwavering dedication to sustainable mobility remains steadfast, and we are confident that the Simple Dot On.e, equipped with its disruptive capabilities, will not only make a mark in the market but also capture the minds of discerning consumers.”