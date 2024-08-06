SHOCKING! BYD Atto 3 Caught Fire In India, Warranty Allegedly Denied

A BYD Atto 3 allegedly caught fire during charging in India as no safety systems were activated and the owner was denied warranty claims

A BYD Atto 3 owner has posted videos on X (formerly Twitter) of his electric crossover allegedly catching fire at a charging station. The owner from Trivandrum wrote on X that he bought the EV just a month ago and on July 25, 2024 his vehicle caught fire at a charging station in Madurai as the videos show smoke pouring out of the charging socket.

He claims that the safety systems of the BYD Atto 3 did not kick in and cut off the current and thus the fire was blooming. He further noted that he had a “painful experience” with BYD India and a dealer in Kochi following the shocking incident. He said to had spent around Rs. 38 lakh in buying this product and questioned why the current signal did not cut off on time.

He explained that he manually turned the ESD (Emergency Shutdown) button in the charging station to stop the current flow and questioned why the temperature sensor did not intervene during the fire. The Chinese automaker and the world’s leading EV producer, allegedly denied any warranty claims as the service station was blamed and the owner had to spend the money out of his hand for repairs.

This isn’t the first case of a BYD electric car catching fire as it has happened in foreign markets several times but the first time in India. Last month, BYD India expanded the Atto 3 lineup with the Cosmos Black colour and three variants namely Dynamic, Premium and Superior. The new Dynamic variant carries a price of Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It features a 49.92 kWh battery pack and boasts a claimed driving range of 468 km on a single charge. The Premium and Superior variants of the BYD Atto 3 offer a range of 521 km and are powered by a 60.48 kWh battery pack. All variants feature the Blade Battery technology and the electric SUV can be replenished from 0 to 80 per cent in less than 50 minutes using a fast charger.

What do you think about this BYD Atto 3 fire incident? If the claims are true, who is at fault and who has to be blamed and do the investigations have to be more open? Have your say below!