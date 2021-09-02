Shikhar Dhawan Takes Delivery Of All-Black BMW M8 Coupe

BMW M8 Coupe derives power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 616 horsepower and 750 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the popular cricketers in the country and is known for his swag on and off the field. The left-handed 35-year-old opener has taken delivery of his all-new BMW M8 Coupe and it appears to come with optional carbon-ceramic brakes and an all-black colour theme that certainly enhances the overall appeal of the high-end coupe.

BMW introduced the flagship 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe back in May 2020 in India and the latter is currently priced at Rs. 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). In the domestic market, the BMW M8 Coupe is offered in its top-spec Competition trim and is praised for its awe-inspiring performance characteristics in the global markets.

It is equipped with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, as the M8 GTE race machine, producing a maximum power output of 616 horsepower in the Competition guise and 750 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an M-spec xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard. It also boasts two twin-scroll turbochargers, high-pressure injection and valvetronic technologies along with different drive modes.

The BMW M8 Coupe can be switched to rear-wheel-drive configuration If required. It competes against Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Bentley Continental GT. It is claimed capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The powertrain is hooked with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph that can be increased courtesy of the optional M Driver’s package.

Being an M model, it gets tweaked chassis catering to track and touring purposes along with adaptive suspension, electromechanical steering, active differential, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, etc. The striking exterior comprises an aggressive front fascia with duck lip spoiler, large air inlets, M-spec double-bar kidney grille, flared wheel arches, black chrome gills, quad exhaust with diffuser, double-bubble roof, etc.

The interior of the BMW M8 Coupe features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Heads Up Display, M-sport seats and steering wheel, a full-digital instrument cluster, host of assistive and safety tech, etc.