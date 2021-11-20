Seven Upcoming 7-Seater Cars In India – Carens To New Scorpio

Check out our list of top seven upcoming 7-seater vehicles, including SUVs and MPVs, which are slated to launch in India next year

Recently, the demand for 7-seater vehicles has seen a strong increase in India. Buyers are looking for vehicles that offer enough space for ferrying a large family around, or a smaller family with some space left over. To satiate the demand, plenty of new 7-seater cars, including SUVs and MPVs, are slated to launch in our market soon.

Here, we have listed the top seven upcoming 7-seater SUVs and MPVs, expected to launch in India in 2022.

1. Kia Carens

Kia is planning to launch a new MPV in the Indian market, to compete with Mahindra Marazzo and even Maruti Ertiga. This new Kia MPV is rumoured to be named ‘Carens’, and its debut is expected to happen around early 2021. It has already been spotted a few times during road testing in India.

Kia Carens will be based on the same platform as the Seltos, but with alterations to accommodate the third row of seats. The powertrain options on the MPV will likely include a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmissions choices.

2. Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai is also planning to introduce an MPV in the Indian market, which will share its architecture with the upcoming Kia Carens. The Hyundai’s MPV has been spotted testing on foreign roads a few times, and as per speculations, it will likely be named ‘Stargazer’ upon debut.

Hyundai’s upcoming MPV is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, with manual and automatic transmission options on both – the same as its Kia cousin.

3. Jeep Meridian

Jeep unveiled a Compass-based 7-seater SUV in August this year, named ‘Commander’. This new SUV is slated to launch in India around mid-2022 but under a different name – Meridian.

In the Indian market, Jeep Meridian is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with 200 PS of peak power, with mild-hybrid tech on offer as well. A turbo-petrol engine option might also be available, but more details will be available closer to launch.

4. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for a few years already, and it is scheduled to go on sale in India in the first half of 2022. The new model is expected to be larger and more premium than the current one.

The next-gen Scorpio will be underpinned by an updated version of the Thar’s ladder-frame platform. The powertrain options will likely consist of a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine, both available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Back in July this year, M&M reintroduced the TUV300 in the Indian market, with styling updates and a new name – Bolero Neo. The manufacturer will be bringing the TUV300 Plus back as well, likely under the name ‘Bolero Neo Plus’.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will likely be powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. The SUV will feature a few minor design updates over the TUV300 Plus, and just like the latter, it will be available in a 9-seat configuration

6. Toyota Rumion

Toyota recently launched the Rumion – rebadged Maruti Ertiga – in South Africa. The MPV is expected to go on sale in the Indian market as well, likely around early 2022. Like other Toyota-badged Maruti cars, the Rumion looks almost identical to the Ertiga but features a new front grille and different logos.

Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which can generate a peak power and torque of 105 PS and 138 Nm. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. The India-spec model could also get a CNG-powered variant.

7. Maruti-Toyota MPV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a few new vehicles for the Indian market, including a new midsize MPV. Said MPV will go on sale under both brands, sometime during 2022, positioned above the Ertiga/XL6 in Maruti’s range and below the Innova Crysta in Toyota’s lineup.

As per speculations, the upcoming Maruti-Toyota MPV will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine (with mild-hybrid assist), which also powers other Maruti cars, like Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, S-Cross, etc. A CNG powertrain option might also be offered here.