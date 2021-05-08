Seven-Seater Renault Duster Spotted Undisguised During Ad Shoot

Seven-seater Renault Duster will likely make its European debut in the coming months and could get an automatic transmission

The three-row version of the second generation Renault/Dacia Duster has been spied completely undisguised courtesy of an image that emerged on the internet during an advertisement shoot in the Canary Islands. The picture shows the presence of dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, black B-pillar, grey rearview mirror caps, body-coloured door handles, chromed studded front grille and sharp headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Compared to the five-seater, the cosmetic changes are minimal but the rear doors appear to be longer to liberate room for the third-row occupants and to provide easy ingress and egress. The seven-seater Grand Duster has been internally codenamed Project RJI and it will more likely be unveiled in the coming months in Europe and the commencement of reservations may soon underway.

According to reports, the seven-seater Duster could be offered with optional LED lighting technology and the interior is expected to get new features like the latest touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Some features could be carried over from the latest Dacia Sandero.

The rear of the three-row Duster gets redesigned tail lamps and updates to the tailgate structure while the bumper may also see a slight revision. The Dacia Duster is one of the budget-friendly SUVs currently on sale in Europe and it could get mechanical changes as well alongside the arrival of some mechanical updates.

A new automatic transmission could be added to the mix. It will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines alongside bi-fuel technology. Both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive systems will be made available depending on the variants and powertrains chosen. In India, Renault introduced a facelifted Duster in 2019 instead of launching the much-awaited new-gen model.

The Duster is currently retailed with a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 105 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The more powerful turbo unit delivers 154 bhp and 254 Nm and is linked with either a six-speed MT or a CVT.

With Renault looking at affordable options for India, we can expect the seven-seater sometime in the near future and it could be priced competitively against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.