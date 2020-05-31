Seven-Seater MG Gloster SUV Launch This Diwali; To Be Locally Assembled

MG Gloster full-sized premium SUV will be launched around Diwali and is expected to be priced around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India made a strong impression with the Hector upon its debut last year and carrying on the momentum, the British manufacturer introduced the ZS EV and it will be followed by a slew of new launches showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Gloster and G10 MPV drew plenty of attention at the motoring show alongside the Hector Plus.

While the three-row Hector Plus is the next in line to reach showrooms in the coming months, it will be accompanied by the full-sized Gloster (Rebadged Maxus D90) later. The seven-seater will reportedly be localised to keep the asking price competitive. It must be noted that the Gloster won’t have any direct rivals in India as it has bigger proportions than Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X.

It is said to be brought into the country via CKD route from China and assembled at the brand’s Halol plant in Gujarat. The company’s country head, Rajeev Chaba, told in a recent interview that MG will introduce the Gloster sometime around Diwali as the launch plans are on track despite the setbacks faced by the automotive industry lately.

The assembly processes have not begun yet and are hoped to in the coming weeks. The rebadged Maxus D90 measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and stands 1,875 mm tall and has a wheelbase length of 2,950 mm. The Maxus D90 is sold in multiple powertrain choices and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 224 PS and 360 Nm or 218 PS and 350 Nm in China.

A 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel are also on offer. The former kicks out 163 PS and 375 Nm and the latter delivers 218 PS and 480 Nm. The twin-turbo oil-burner will reach India and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a part time four-wheel-drive configuration.

Some of the highlighting features in the MG Gloster are leather seats, 19-inch wheels, LED headlamps, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat with heating and ventilation functions, eight-inch HD driver info display, JBL audio with 12 speakers, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and so on.