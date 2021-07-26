Seven-Seater Maruti Suzuki XL6 Likely Launch In Early 2022

The seven-seater Maruti Suzuki XL6 could get a middle row bench seat arrangement and is expected to launch early next year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch the second-generation Celerio later year and is based on a new platform. Expected to have bigger proportions than the existing model, the entry-level hatchback has redesigned exterior and a more premium interior while new features will be added to spice things up.

It will be sold with a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission options. The launch of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will likely be followed by a host of updated models from the brand’s domestic range as the largest carmaker in the country appears to be seeking to refresh its passenger car range.

Media reports also indicate that a BSVI compliant diesel engine will arrive catering to specific segments, mostly next year from MSIL. While the second-generation Ertiga continues to be the best-selling MPV in the country, it is due a mid-life update as the seven-seater has been on sale since late 2018 without any major changes.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer expanded the Ertiga’s range by bringing in the XL6 in August 2019 with an exclusive middle-row captain seating arrangement. To differentiate itself from the regular Ertiga, the XL6 has a redesigned front fascia. In Indonesia, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the XL7 early last year and it could make its way to India early next year.

With the mid-size SUV derived three-row SUVs high on popularity targeting family-based customers, MSIL could take advantage and introduce the seven-seater version of XL6 and it could go by the name XL7 to create a distinction. The seven-seater MPV will likely offer a bench seat in the middle and the Indonesia-spec model is slightly longer and taller than the existing XL6.

We can expect it to get subtle visual updates compared to the XL6 and as for the performance the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine could be used. It develops a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.