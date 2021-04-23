Seven-Seater Kia Seltos Rendered Based On Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

Seven-seater Kia Seltos is a high possibility in the near future considering the good reception for the three-row mid-size SUVs

The mid-size SUV segment has been garnering plenty of attention amongst buyers in recent years and resultantly we have seen an expansion like never before. With more manufacturers bringing in new vehicles into the mix, the segment has become one of the highly competitive in the domestic scenes, and its volume potential was clearly undermined five years ago.

With more family-based customers hopping on the bandwagon, the need to offer more interior space has become paramount and thus a new three-row segment has emerged over the last few months. The revived Tata Safari nameplate is based on the Harrier while the Hector Plus is a stretched derivative of the regular five-seater Hector.

Observing the popularity, Hyundai, the leader in the mid-size SUV segment, will launch the seven-seater Alcazar based on the Creta. Unlike the Safari and Hector Plus, the Alcazar has a longer wheelbase of around 150 mm compared to its five-seater sibling offering better accessible room for the final row alongside having the largest bootspace in its class.

While the Hyundai Alcazar will reach showrooms in the coming weeks, Kia could introduce a seven-seater of its own based on the Seltos as well in the near future. The KY seven-seater MPV was spotted testing earlier this month fuelling the speculations that it would be the next big launch from the South Korean manufacturer but a seven-seater Seltos cannot be ruled out either.

To create distinction, Kia could give a separate identity to the three-row Seltos with a new moniker, and here we have a digital render giving you an in-depth look into how it might look like. Just as the Alcazar, it has a longer wheelbase and rear overhang, rear quarter glass, subtly updated to the front wheel and it rides on newly designed alloy wheels.

As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel could be employed, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The features list could resemble that of Seltos with perhaps some added bits and bobs.