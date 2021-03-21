Seven-Seater Kia MPV (Marazzo Rival) India Launch In Early 2022 – Report

Kia premium seven-seater MPV will likely launch in the early parts of next year and it could be based on the same platform as the Seltos

It is no secret that Kia Motors India’s strategy of concentrating on compact and mid-size SUV segments has paid off big time with the Sonet and Seltos respectively. The South Korean auto major is also seeing decent numbers for its Carnival premium MPV, which is offered in three variants and it looks like another MPV could be on the horizon.

A recent report surfaced on the interweb points the finger at Kia working on a new three-row MPV and it stands in line with the earlier speculations that the company is evaluating a people mover for the Indian market. The premium MPV is said to launch in the early parts of next year and it will be slotted above the Seltos in the brand’s domestic lineup.

If it turns out to be the case, the upcoming MPV could be positioned below the Carnival. It will more likely be based on the same architecture that underpins the Seltos and Hyundai Creta as well. With Hyundai opting to debut the Alcazar (seven-seater Creta) soon in India before going on sale by the middle of this year, Kia could go down the MPV route to attract family-based customers.

The chances of the Kia MPV sitting between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta are high and it could be sold in three engine choices as in the Kia Seltos to appeal for a wide band of customers (or at least two as the report suggests). More precisely, it will likely compete against Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV space.

The MPV will reportedly provide a spacious interior for seven and it will take design inspiration from the Carnival. It will feature the signature Tiger Nose front grille, wraparound LED taillights, sleeker headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a lot more.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel could be offered, paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The top-end variants could be available with automatic units.