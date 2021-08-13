Kia EV7 Electric SUV Rendered; To Be Bigger Than Sportage

Here is a neat rendering of the upcoming 7-seat EV from Kia – EV7. It will boast of similar dimensions as the Sorento

Kia is developing a new electric SUV that will be as big as the Sorento. It is likely to go on sale as Kia EV7 and will be bigger than the newly-launched Sportage. The new Kia EV7 will share its underpinning and powertrain with the Hyundai IONIQ 7. The launch of the Kia EV7 is still a few years away. But, here is a neat digital render of the vehicle, giving a glimpse of its aesthetics.

The rendering shows the EV7 in its production-spec avatar. While it looks bold, it manages to carry forward the essence of the EV6 in more than many ways. The triangular headlamps look sharp. And holding them together is a thin piano black strip fixed between them. The rendered model also gets a clam-shell hood.

The front bumper looks sharp, and the lower air dam house a radar sensor. Besides, it rides on a set of stylish alloy wheels. These rims seem to have taken inspiration from windmill blades. The DLO is large, and the door handles sit flush to the doors.

Wheel arches of the EV7 in this rendering are hexagonal and make the SUV look robust. The artist has managed to keep the design appealing without using a lot of cuts and creases. Moreover, Kia recently released a teaser image of the upcoming EV7. The teaser was apt at revealing the car’s silhouette, which is like that of the rendered model’s.

For the underpinnings, Kia EV7 will use Hyundai’s e-GMP structure. The skateboard shaped architecture will house the battery pack under the floor. Meanwhile, it will also offer space for 7 seats in total. Thus, putting the EV7 as an electric vehicle counterpart to the Sorento.

The EV7’s powertrain will be more powerful than that seen on the lesser EV6. It will available in FWD and AWD formats. The latter will come with two motors mounted on the front and rear axles. The Kia EV7 may make its global debut by the end of 2023, whereas the deliveries are likely to begin by early 2024.