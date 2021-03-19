Jeep seven-seater SUV will more likely go on sale early next year and will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine potentially producing around 200 hp

It is no secret that Jeep India has been preparing a seven-seater premium full-sized SUV for India based on the Compass. Internally codenamed the H6, it will have a separate identity compared to the Compass following the latest trend of three-row SUVs getting a different moniker compared to their five-seater mid-size SUV siblings.

The American SUV major introduced the facelifted Compass in January 2021 with a host of exterior and interior changes, and next up, it will reportedly unveil the name of the seven-seater on April 4 as the date is celebrated as the ‘Jeep 4×4 Day’ over the last five years. The SUV will more likely compete against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq, upcoming Isuzu MU-X, etc.

The three-row SUV will have Jeep’s DNA with a butch-looking exterior and an upmarket interior while being capable of off-roading. On the design front, it is expected to be more muscular with different styling elements compared to the Compass, as a more upright front fascia with vertical grille slats, sharper LED headlamps, and a more aggressive bumper could be in the pipeline.

The Jeep H6, or Grand Compass as it might be called as, will have plenty in common with the regular Compass including the monocoque chassis, it is said to have its own set of characteristics mainly pertaining to off-roading. Besides having bigger proportions including the wheelbase, it will pack a powerful diesel engine as well reportedly.

While the H6 will sit at the top of the range, it will be joined by a compact SUV in the near future and it could share the CMP platform and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the upcoming Citroen CC21 as both the brands come under Stellantis, and it will help in significantly reducing the developmental costs for Jeep.

The existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Fiat will be uprated to produce around 200 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission will more likely be on offer sending power to both the axles through an AWD system. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.