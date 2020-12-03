Seven-Seater Jeep Compass To Use 200 HP 2.0L Diesel engine – Report

The three-row Jeep Compass is expected to launch in India following the arrival of the Compass facelift sometime later next year

Since the Jeep Compass entered the domestic market, it has been retailed with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The American auto major appears to have a slew of new products lined up for India in the coming years as a new compact SUV and a seven-seater premium SUV are expected to arrive.

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the seven-seater will carry a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre oil-burner that currently kicks out a maximum power of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic transmission in the range-topping variant.

The three-row SUV will compete against a range of full-size SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the recently launched MG Gloster. We showed you purported spy shots of the seven-seater being spotted running trials in the Latin American soil and the model will be sold in emerging markets like Brazil as well.

It will be underpinned by the same platform as the Compass but it will more likely be re-engineered to suit the needs of a three-row SUV – primarily the additional final row and sufficient room for occupants. It will certainly be longer than the five-seater Compass currently on sale and it could be taller as well for offering ample headroom in the third row.

The seven-seater is said to receive a more powerful 2.0-litre motor churning out close to 200 PS. The same powertrain is also available in the Tata Harrier and MG Hector . Both six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission will more likely be made available. The Harrier’s upcoming three-row sibling, the Gravitas, is expected to use a six-speed MT and a six-speed torque converter AT source from Hyundai.

Besides the increased length, height and wheelbase, the seven-seater version will likely have a more upmarket cabin with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, latest UConnect tech, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and a host of safety and assistive technologies upon its launch later next year.