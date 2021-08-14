Seven-Seater Hyundai Custo MPV Fully Revealed Ahead Of Debut

Hyundai Custo will make its world debut at the Chengdu Auto Show in China later this month and it is quite a looker

Hyundai will host the global premiere of the Custo minivan/MPV at the Chengdu Auto Show in China later this month and the details regarding the model have appeared on the internet in recent weeks. The South Korean auto major has China as one of its highly prioritised markets on an international scale and the Custo will be part of garnering a wide set of family audiences.

With the new pictures of the Hyundai Custo out online, we get to see a thorough preview of what the minivan is about ahead of its debut. Hyundai has been promoting the Custo for some time now by releasing teasers but if we recall correctly, the Custo’s real-world images were leaked about a year ago in China. But the new pictures give away a raft of key details than ever before.

From the looks of it, the Hyundai Custo will definitely turn heads and we cannot help but wonder if its influence would be felt on global models. Up front, the prominent grille section resembles that of the Tucson mid-size SUV and Santa Cruz compact pickup truck with hidden LED Daytime Running Lights giving a sporty character to the vehicle.

The front fascia also boasts sleeker headlamps and the chrome embellishments would be left unnoticed surround the top layer of the grille and across the bumper. Some of the other visual highlights in the Hyundai Custo are wide central air intake, front and rear skid plates, squared-off wheel arches, a large greenhouse to offer ample interior room, chromed window line, chiselled character lines across the sides, striking new alloy wheels, etc.

The rear gets angular C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar with HYUNDAI wording inscribed below, shark fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, roof-integrated spoiler and rear bumper-mounted lighting elements. The interior of the Hyundai Custo is as modern as the exterior with the presence of a vertically-oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, large storage spaces, and a floating transmission tunnel.

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit producing 170 horsepower and a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot mill kicking out 236 horsepower are reported to be available. Hyundai Motor India is said to bring in a premium MPV along the lines of Kia KY in the near future and whether it will take design inspiration from the Custo or not is waited to be seen.