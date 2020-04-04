Seven-Seater Hyundai Creta Rendered Based On Spy Shots

The three-row version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to launch in India sometime next year to rival MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas

Just a while ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the second generation Creta in the domestic market priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Creta has been thoroughly updated both inside and out as it replicates the ix25 sold in China in terms of its design but the interior has largely been specific to India.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has plenty in common with the Kia Seltos including features and the powertrain lineup comprising of a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The Creta is one of the highly popular nameplates for the South Korean auto major domestically and its reach will further be expanded with the addition of a seven-seater variant.

In recent times, the five-seater mid-size SUVs making way for their respective three-row siblings have been a common sight. Tata’s Harrier based Gravitas and MG’s Hector based Hector Plus were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in February and they will be entering the market later this year. The seven-seater avatar of the Creta is expected to arrive sometime next year to rival them.

Adding fuel to the fire, the seven-seater Hyundai Creta was caught on camera running trials in South Korea recently. Based on the spy pictures, it has been rendered online revealing the possible design and functional changes. It will boast a longer rear overhang and increased length to accommodate the third row of seats while there are speculations that the wheelbase could grow a little as well.

The C-pillar in the rendering is slimmer as the spy shots and the roof could grow a tad taller at the rear but the digital imagination keeps the roofline rather flat. To differentiate itself from its five-seater sibling, Hyundai could apply notable design updates to the front fascia including a subtly revised grille along with the presence of parking sensors on the bumper.

Hyundai could use the same engine lineup found in the five-seater Creta but no official information on it is available yet. We do expect it to come only with a 1.5-litre diesel and the turbo 140 PS 1.4-litre petrol engine – both offering manual and automatic transmission choices.