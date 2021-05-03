Seven-Seater Honda N7X Concept Revealed; To Replace BR-V

Honda N7X Concept is expected to spawn a production seven-seater SUV later this year in Indonesia; could share powertrain with City

Honda has been pretty busy in the international automotive arena lately as the new generation Civic and e:prototype broke covers. Amidst the good reception of the e hatchback, which was crowned 2021 World Urban Car Of The Year, Honda announced its intentions to sell only all-electric vehicles by 2040 across the globe.

The Japanese manufacturer has lifted the cloaks off the N7X SUV concept in Indonesia. It is not a mere design study and in fact, in its close to production form already. The N7X is a seven-seater crossover, which will more likely act as a replacement for the BR-V in the Southeast Asian markets. The Honda N7X has common design traits with the latest crop of vehicles from the brand.

With the brand emphasising maximum space inside the cabin with minimalistic operational controls and a clutter-free look, it comes as no surprise to see the N7X having a large greenhouse with the roofline slightly sloping at its edge. On the outside, the Honda H7X has multiple chromed horizontal grille slats, sleek headlamps with separated C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.



The clamshell-shaped bonnet is accompanied by a prominent Honda badge, large intakes on the bumper and a wide central air inlet while a muscular shoulder line runs through the doors and connects the flowing LED tail lamp signature. Other highlights are blackened pillars, roof rails, side body cladding with metallic inserts, faux skid plates up front and rear.

You could also notice the boot integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, black wheel arch cladding and dual-tone alloy wheels in the Honda N7X concept. Honda has not released any official information on its powertrains yet but it could use a similar 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine found under the bonnet of the latest City.



Both manual and CVT automatic transmission could be on offer in the production version. With the seven-seater SUVs getting plenty of attention from customers and Honda does not have a mid-size SUV in the market, the production-spec N7X could be considered for India in the near future.