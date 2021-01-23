Seven-Seater Creta Will Be The Next Big Launch From Hyundai

The three-row version of the Creta is likely to be christened ‘Alcazar’, and is expected to launch during the second half of 2021

Hyundai Creta was the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market last year, thanks mainly to the arrival of its second-generation model. The new-gen Creta offered fresh styling, better equipment, and a plethora of engine options, due to which customer interest in the vehicle quickly soared. Now, Hyundai is planning to launch a 7-seater version of its bestselling SUV, to expand its audience.

The seven-seater Creta, speculated to be named Alcazar, has been spied multiple times in Hyundai’s home country of South Korea, and a few times in India as well. The test models were always heavily camouflaged, although a few design details were visible; the front grille is new, as are the taillights and rear bumper.

The headlight design seems to be the same as the regular Creta though. At the side, the design of the 7-seater Creta seems to be the same as the regular, 5-seater model till the C-pillar. To accommodate the extra row of seats at the rear, the SUV has been stretched a little, although we’re not sure if the wheelbase has been altered.

The Hyundai Creta is currently available with three powertrain choices. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which can generate 115 PS and 144 Nm, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The last option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor, which develops 140 PS and 242 Nm. On the Creta, it only comes paired to a 7-speed DCT, with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. We expect the same three engines (with their respective gearbox options) to be available on the 7-seater model.

We also expect the interior design to remain largely unchanged, to keep costs down. The India-spec 7-seater Creta will likely get the same 10.24-inch infotainment and the semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID) as the regular model, along with other features like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, etc.

With the demand for three-row SUVs increasing in the Indian market, introducing the 7-seater Certa/Alcazar would be a smart move by Hyundai. This upcoming SUV is expected to launch towards the end of this year, and its closest rivals will be MG Hector Plus, the soon-to-launch Tata Safari, and upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.